Local 4-H begins preparing for fair season

CHESTERVILLE - Spring has finally arrived and with that comes a lot of work and preparation. The Franklin County Beef Club met at Colby Woods in Chesterville (owned by Morgan and Craig Badeau) on May12 to work with this year’s 4H projects. The Franklin County Beef Club is preparing for the Northeast Livestock Expo, where they participated in animal showmanship, a variety of seminars and the annual cook off.

The Northeast Livestock Expo is one of many shows that the club will be participating in over the next several months finalizing their show season at the Fryeburg Fair in October.

Members of the Franklin County 4-H Beef Club:

Cameron Fitch, Caleb Fitch, Jade Fitch, Jack Sullivan, Lorne Grondin, Elizabeth Grondin, Alexis Meisner, Amber Smith, MJ Smith, Alexis Comeau, Brice Comeau, Kelsie Butterfield, Cora Provencher