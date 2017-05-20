Local Boy Scouts attend Merit Badge College

MANCHESTER - More than 100 Boy Scouts from as far away as Jackman, Ellsworth and Camden came to Manchester for the annual Merit Badge College at Hope Baptist Church. Over thirty badges were offered ranging across a broad spectrum of topics including Fish and Wildlife Management, Indian Lore, Sustainability, Disability Awareness, Family Life, Engineering, and Citizenship in the World. These badges provide Scouts an opportunity to learn about a hobby, an outdoor skill or a career that may interest them. It also helps them as they work towards the Eagle Scout rank.

The course was run over two sessions in March and April but Scouts also had, in many instances, to do work at home in order to complete requirements. Phil Allen of Vassalboro Troop 410 earned several badges at the Merit Badge College including Citizenship in the Community, Fish and Wilflife Management, and Citizenship in the World.

"I came to Merit Badge College so I could work on badges I need for Eagle," Zak St Germain of Winthrop Troop 604 said.

Carter Butterfield of Strong Troop 500 took three badges including Electriat the college. It is his first time and he is looking forward to summer camp at Bomazeen in Belgrade this year.

"I'm most excited to be working on Citizenship in the World," Sam Goodspeed of Farmington/Temple Troop 546 said. "It's required for Eagle and I hope I get it."