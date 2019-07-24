Lou Zambello, Ed Muzzeroll at Outdoor Heritage Museum on Aug. 3

RANGELEY - On Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11-3 p.m., accomplished author Lou Zambello and fly tying expert Ed "Muzzy" Muzzeroll will appear at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc.

The event promises to be a great day of Fly Fishing Talk and Art as the talents and works of these highly regarded gentleman in their respective fields share their knowledge and skill. Lou Zambello will have his new book In Pursuit of Trophy Brook Trout on hand to sign and sell in support of the museum. The accomplished Muzzeroll will be sharing his vast knowledge in the art of tying beautiful presentation quality flies, which are recognized as some of the best in this unique artform.

The Museum has four new exhibits and several artifacts on loan from the Maine State Museum to share for the 2019 season. For more information, please call 864-3091.