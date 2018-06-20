Lupine Festival Art & Antique Show is this Saturday at Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum

OQUOSSOC - The Rangeley Chamber of Commerce and the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society are teaming up to present the Lupine Festival Art & Antique Show on the grounds of Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum, on Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thirty-four vendor booths will fill the grounds of the museum with vintage items, great gift ideas, crafts and works of art for sale to festival-goers. The hillside and fields of Rangeley will be resplendent with acre upon acre of deep purple splashed with dashes of pink and white courtesy of the spectacular lupines. It’s great way to kick-off summer by taking in the fresh mountain air with the friendly folks of Rangeley while enjoying amazing scenic vistas.

There promises to be some great photo opportunities and a good time is sure to be had by all.

The lupines will provide a flower-filled road trip through Lake Country and savvy festival-goers will be smart to pack a picnic or plan to enjoy a delicious lunch at one of the delightful eateries just across the street from the museum.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum has premiered 5 interesting new exhibits for 2018 and there will be specials in the Museum Gift Shop. The Lupine Festival Art & Antique Show has traditionally provided a great way to have some fun while supporting local craftspeople, small businesses, artists and the museum.

"This edition promises to be the best ever and it’s just a great way to celebrate the kick-off to Summer," said Historical Society President, Tony MacNaughton. The event will go on rain or shine.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 501c3 Non-profit operating the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley to help preserve and share the region’s iconic history. The Society’s programs and exhibits celebrate the region’s unique character and heritage through the dedication of its volunteers, generosity of its membership and private foundations, and without tax-payer support.

For more information, please call: 207-864-3091 or log on to: http://www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org/