Maine Audubon can help central Maine landowners make woodlands wildlife-friendly

Do you own 10 or more acres of land in the Lower Kennebec River Watershed? Are you interested in making your woodland wildlife-friendly? If you’ve answered “Yes” to these questions, Maine Audubon would like to hear from you.

Through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Maine Audubon has funding to assist landowners in central Maine develop plans to make their woodlots wildlife-friendly as part of a program called Forestry for Maine Birds. This program integrates bird conservation with forest management and planning, and helps landowners manage for high quality, mature forest habitat that benefits forest birds and many other species of forest wildlife. Another goal of the program is to improve habitat and stream connectivity for brook trout, Atlantic salmon, and other native aquatic species.

“Maine forests are baby bird factories,” said Maine Audubon Conservation Director Sally Stockwell. "Well-managed forests provide a variety of features and habitats where birds and other animals can find food, water, cover from predators, and a place to raise their young. But populations of many forest birds have been steadily declining in recent decades from a variety of threats. Maine has both an opportunity and a responsibility to provide high quality breeding habitat for these and other species. With 96% of Maine’s land privately owned, forest landowners can play a critical role in helping birds and other wildlife successfully raise their young and reverse these troubling trends."

Maine Audubon will connect you with a Maine Forest Service District Forester, who will walk your land with you to discuss options for wildlife-friendly management, incorporating recommendations from our Forestry for Maine Birds and Stream Smart programs. If you commit to creating a plan that is friendly for wildlife and habitat, we can provide funding to help with the cost of preparing that plan.

If you already have a forest management plan, you can talk with Maine Audubon about updating your plan to include more wildlife-friendly forest practices. If you do not already have a forest management plan, Maine Audubon can help you find a wildlife biologist or private consulting forester to help you write a plan.

For details, email Hannah Young at hyoung@maineaudubon.org or call (207)781-2330 x 219. Visit our website for more information: maineaudubon.org/ffmb