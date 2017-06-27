Maine Grower produce safety training is July 21

AUGUSTA - Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is presenting a day-long Product Safety Alliance training for Maine produce growers interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule, Good Agricultural Practices and co-management of natural resources and food safety.

The training will be held on Friday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Maine Forest Products Council Building, 535 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME and is co-sponsored by MDACF, UMaine Cooperative Extension, and Maine Association of Conservation Districts.

The PSA Grower Training Course is one way to satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement outlined in § 112.22(c) that requires “At least one supervisor or responsible party for your farm must have successfully completed food safety training at least equivalent to that received under standardized curriculum recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration.” After attending the entire course, participants will be eligible to receive a certificate from the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) that verifies they have completed the training.

Trainers will spend approximately eight hours of instruction time covering content contained in these modules:

Introduction to Produce Safety Worker Health

Hygiene, and Training Soil Amendments

Wildlife, Domesticated Animals, and Land Use

Agricultural Water

Part I: Production Water

Part II: Postharvest Water

How to Develop a Farm Food Safety Plan

In addition to learning about produce safety best practices, key parts of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements are outlined within each module.

Cost of the training is $25 with lunch and morning/afternoon snacks; or $10 with snacks only. Registration is required by July 14 and is limited to 25 participants. Registration forms, brochure, additional training dates, and information to help you determine if you are required to become certified contact dfinseth@kcswcd.org. For more information or if you require accommodations to attend, please call Dale Finseth, Kennebec Soil & Water Conservation District, 207-622-7847 x3.