Maine Moose Permit Drawing event to be held virtually this year

AUGUSTA - The Maine Moose Permit Drawing, an iconic event that attracts thousands of spectators every year, will now be a virtual broadcast event scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The drawing was originally planned to be in Jackman at the Unity College Sky Lodge on June 13, but with restrictions in place due to Covid-19, the event in Jackman is now rescheduled for June 2021, and this year’s lottery will be broadcast virtually. The annual event is rotated throughout the state each year.

Along with the drawing of the names of the lucky hunters, there will be some special presentations hosted by Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Biologists and Game Wardens that will focus on moose biology, wildlife management and moose hunting.

If you haven’t applied yet for your moose permit, you still have until 11:59 p.m. on May 14 to get your chance at the hunt of a lifetime. Just visit www.mefishwildlife.com and fill out your moose permit application.

As the date of the lottery nears, the department will be publishing a schedule of events and details on how to be part of this unique event.