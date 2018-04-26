Maine’s High Peaks unveils 2018 Visitor’s Guide

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Maine’s High Peaks has just unveiled its new 2018 Official Visitor’s Guide Book, featuring a photograph by a talented local artist.

Doug Archer, President of FABA, dba Maines Maine’s High Peaks and owner of Wire Bridge Photography in New Portland, took the cover picture looking south down the Carrabassett River from the Centennial Bridge in Kingfield, Maine. Doug started taking photos in 2014 and opened his gallery, “Wire Bridge Photography,” in March of 2016. You will find many of Doug’s photographs in the Fourth Annual Maine High Peaks Visitor’s Guide, of which 26,000 were printed. Doug’s photographs are also on display at Longfellow’s Restaurant in Kingfield.

The Maine’s High Peaks Guide is one of the most widely distributed tourist publications from Franklin County. They are delivered to over 3000 people, by request, to all 50 states. The Guide is also available to the 8000 visitors stopping at Maine’s Welcome Centers and, new this year, locations in Northern Pennsylvania.

The remaining Guides are available at hotels, restaurants, and member business throughout the Maine’s High Peaks region. Three thousand copies are distributed at various tourism shows from Maine to Massachusetts, including the Boston AAA Travel Show and the Hartford, Connecticut, spring and fall tourism shows. To find out more about joining this Business Association/Chamber, email info@maineshighpeaks.com or call Joni at 207-235-6008.

Stop in and visit us the Maine’s high Peaks Visitor’s Center, 1216 Carrabassett Drive, Route 27, Carrabassett Valley, Maine. Have a cup of coffee along with the exchange of ideas in order to create and maintain the Maine’s High Peaks as a thriving four-season area for all to enjoy.