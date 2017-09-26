Master woodcarver at Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum on Sept. 30

RANGELEY - On Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., master woodcarver Steve Brettell will appear at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc.

Brettell has been carving decoys and shorebirds since the early 1980's. While he is best known for his bold sea duck and diver decoys, his shorebirds, birds of prey, turkeys and upland birds are equally impressive. Each of Brettell's carvings are individual works of art. He pays close attention to detail, carving and painting each bird so that it appears lifelike.

Brettell has served as an iconic figure in the decoy carving world at both the local and national levels. He received “Best of Show” at the New England Decoy Championship three years in a row and has won numerous times at the Ward World Championships. Join Brettell at the celebrated museum in Oquossoc this Saturday, as he shares his amazing skill and offers examples of his work on display and for sale in support of the museum. OSHM is located at the corner of Routes 4 & 17 in Oquossoc Village, Rangeley. For more information please call 207-864-3091