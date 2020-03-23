MDIFW issues changes to fishing license requirements

AUGUSTA - To encourage Mainers to enjoy their outdoor resources and to support a happy, healthy Maine, Governor Janet Mills and Commissioner Judy Camuso are enacting the following changes effective immediately:

Any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license through April 30, 2020. This change does not apply to activities which require a commercial freshwater fishing license or permit. All inland waters that traditionally open to open water fishing on April 1 will now be open to open water fishing effective immediately. This change does not open any body of water to ice fishing that is currently closed to ice fishing



All other tackle, length and bag limits and special regulations still apply. Visit mefishwildlife.com/fishinglaws for more information.

Visit mefishwildlife.com/covid19 for additional MDIFW updates related to COVID-19