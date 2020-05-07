Moose lottery deadline is May 14

AUGUSTA - Anyone seeking to apply for the Maine moose lottery is being asked to submit their application online prior to May 14.

The deadline to apply for the 2020 Maine moose lottery is 11:59 p.m. on May 14, 2020. Applications for the moose permit lottery will be accepted online only. The online application process is fast and simple and you receive instant confirmation that you have successfully entered the lottery.

To apply online, go to mefishwildlife.com and fill out the online moose permit application. There, you will be able to indicate several preferences, including which wildlife management districts you are willing to accept a permit in, and if you would accept a permit in another WMD if your name is drawn and all of your top choices are filled. You will also be able to select your preferred hunting season, whether or not you would accept an antlerless permit, and your choice of a sub-permittee.

Applicants are awarded bonus points for each consecutive year that they have applied for the lottery since 1998 without being selected and each bonus point gives the applicant an additional chance in the drawing. Bonus points are earned at the rate of one per year for years one to five, two per year for years six to 10, three per year for years 11 to 15 and 10 per year for years 16 and beyond. Since 2011, applicants can skip a year and not lose their bonus points. So if you applied in 2018 but not in 2019, you will still have your points available if you apply in 2020.

The 2020 Maine Moose Permit Drawing, originally planned to be held in Jackman at Unity College Sky Lodge, will now be a virtual event broadcast live on June 13, 2020 at 1 p.m.

For more information about moose hunting in Maine and the moose permit lottery, please visit: mefishwildlife.com