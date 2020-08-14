Nationwide auction fundraiser for Shiloh Pond Conservation Project

FARMINGTON - MeatEater, Inc., a media company based in Montana, is holding an auction this week to close out fundraising on the High Peaks Alliance’s (HPA) Shiloh Pond conservation project in Kingfield, Maine. HPA has been working to conserve Shiloh Pond in partnership with the Trust for Public Land, with the goal of raising enough funding to give this property over to the Town of Kingfield at no cost to the local taxpayers. Once successful, this will be Kingfield’s first conservation land.

The Shiloh Pond auction was featured in the first 10 minutes of Ep. 233 of the MeatEater podcast. The auction, which includes Das Boat, the boat from Season 1 of MeatEater’s Das Boat Series, among other items, ends this Sunday and can be found here. More information about MeatEater’s Land Access Initiative can be found here.

“It’s such an honor that both MeatEater and the Trust for Public Land have recognized the value and importance of protecting Shiloh Pond for the community of Kingfield,” Executive Director of the High Peaks Alliance Brent West said. “This unique pond has been a go-to fishing spot for brook trout for the locals for generations, and access has always been granted by a private landowner. That’s why when this parcel came onto the market, HPA immediately began working with the local community to protect access to this property, for all current uses, in perpetuity.”

The High Peaks Alliance is a nonprofit based out of Farmington that works to build coalitions between local, statewide and national groups to conserve and protect Maine’s western high peaks region. For more information about the High Peaks Alliance, visit www.highpeaksalliance.org.