Nature’s fireworks

A bald eagle that has made Clearwater lake in Industry his new home. (Melissa Saxton)
Jewelweed. (Tom Oliver)
Fireweed. (Tom Oliver)
Jack-in-the Pulpit. (Tom Oliver)
Black-eyed Susan. (Tom Oliver)
Common Yellowthroat. (Tom Oliver)
Gray fox in Weld. (Dennis York)
Gray fox. (Dennis York)
Big shiny doe eyes! (Joe Hall)
Shy twins...best buddies. (Joe Hall)
Summer's twins...never far apart. (Joe Hall)
Black-eyed Susan add the warmest yellow to our summer days. (Joe Hall)
Like a colorful burst of fireworks! (Joe Hall)
What's not to love about purple pom poms? (Joe Hall)