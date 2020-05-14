New food preservation webinar series from UMaine Extension

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension is launching a food preservation webinar series Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. The weekly series continues through Oct. 27.

“Preserving the Maine Harvest” begins with freezing fiddleheads and making refrigerator spring pickles. The 45-minute sessions will include discussion and demonstration of research-based preserving methods by UMaine Extension food preservation staff. Topics for June include freezing rhubarb and greens, preserving strawberries and herbs, and drinks from the garden. Participants will have the opportunity to be paired with a trained Extension Master Food Preserver volunteer for advice throughout the growing season.

A $5 donation is suggested for each webinar; payment is not required to participate. Registration is available on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; kate.mccarty@maine.edu.