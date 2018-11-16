New Sharon hunter bags four-point doe in Solon

SOLON - A 9-year-old from New Sharon shot his first deer Monday, bagging a doe with a rare, four-point rack.

Chase Foss was hunting with his dad, Daniel Foss, when he shot the deer in Solon. After shooting the deer, Chase, who had an any-deer permit, and his family discovered it was a doe. The 131-pound deer was tagged at Bait, Bolts and Bullets in Solon.

Cristy Foss, Chase's mom, says that the family intends to have the deer's head mounted.