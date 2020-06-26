North Branch Dead River access workdays

Help improve access to the North Branch of the Dead River!

On Thursday, July 2 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Friday, July 3 (9 to 12 a.m.), volunteers are invited to help the Northern Forest Canoe Trail stewardship crew develop a portage trail around Lower Ledge Falls while improving access for anglers. Work will involve building a stone retaining wall, a set of timber stairs, removing blow downs and installing signage.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Brent@highpeaksalliance.org.