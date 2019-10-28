Franklin Countys First News

North Chesterville Extension Homemakers hosts “Identifying and Products from Balsam Fir”

Posted by • October 28, 2019 •

Dave Fuller, Agriculture and Non-Timber Products Professional at the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office.

CHESTERVILLE - The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be hosting Dave Fuller- “Identifying and Products from Balsam Fir” on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office on the Dutch Gap Road.

Please note the change of date. The club usually meet on the fourth Tuesday but because of Thanksgiving, the meeting will be moved to the third Tuesday. The meeting itself will begin at 6:30 p.m. All meetings and events are free and the public is cordially invited to attend.

Join Dave Fuller of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in learning about creative uses of balsam fir beyond two-by-fours and pulp for paper. See hands-on examples as well as through a slideshow.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives