North Chesterville Extension Homemakers hosts “Identifying and Products from Balsam Fir”

CHESTERVILLE - The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be hosting Dave Fuller- “Identifying and Products from Balsam Fir” on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office on the Dutch Gap Road.

Please note the change of date. The club usually meet on the fourth Tuesday but because of Thanksgiving, the meeting will be moved to the third Tuesday. The meeting itself will begin at 6:30 p.m. All meetings and events are free and the public is cordially invited to attend.

Join Dave Fuller of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in learning about creative uses of balsam fir beyond two-by-fours and pulp for paper. See hands-on examples as well as through a slideshow.