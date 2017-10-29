One Day Wanderers Club: keep calm and hike on

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Recreation Department has wrapped up its third year of hikes with their One Day Wanderers Club.

O.D.W.C. is a hiking group for any outdoor enthusiast ages 50 and older. The club was created to provide a service that eliminates the danger of hiking alone while also allowing those who participate to socialize, exercise, and explore our beautiful state. In the last 3 years, the O.D.W.C. has taken over 50 members on 14 hikes and hopes that the number of participants will continue to grow over the years. Trails are ranked as intermediate to moderate hikes, which offer challenging terrain and stunning views. The Rec. Department provides all hikers with a cup of tea when the group summits on every hike.

This year, the club completed 4 hikes around Western/Central Maine. The first trip was to Mount Phillip in Rome. The trail was well marked and maintained. Mount Phillip is part of the Kennebec Highlands in the Belgrade area. The trail is 1.3-miles and ascends 300 feet to its summit. There are a few unique monuments found on the peak as well as some wonderful lookouts over the Belgrade Lakes area.

Mount Pisgah in Winthrop was the club’s second hike of the year. Mount Pisgah is owned by the town and protected by the Kennebec Land Trust. The 2.0-mile hike features a massive 60-foot fire tower at the summit that provides amazing views of the surrounding area. On clear days you can see Mount Washington to the West and Camden Hills to the East.

The third hike was to Maine Huts and Trails’ Flagstaff Hut. This is a great hike with a loop trail of 3.6 miles. This trail in particular is very gradual and borders the beautiful Flagstaff Lake on the way back to the trail head. At the Hut and along the Shore Trail, you can also find some awesome views of the Bigelow Range right across the lake. The huts offer lunch on the weekends (which we thoroughly enjoyed!) and you can also arrange to stay overnight using their facilities.

To finish up our season, the O.D.W.C. headed up to Bald Mountain in Oquossoc. This moderate 2.3-mile hike is within the Bald Mountain Public Reserved Land located between Rangeley Lake and Mooselookmeguntic Lake. This summit also includes a fire tower that provides panoramic views of the surrounding lakes, as well as Saddleback Mountain, Elephant Mountain, the Height of Land, and even Mount Washington on clear days. The view is indescribable and absolutely breathtaking, especially with the incredible Fall foliage that Rangeley/Oquossoc has to offer. Always save the best for last.

The Farmington Recreation Department would like to thank all the members of the One Day Wanderers Club who participate in these trips. Each hike is memorable and gratifying. Our program offers a safe, and fun opportunity for all, and anyone who is interested in joining is encouraged to give us a call at 778-3464. The Farmington Rec. Department wants to give a special shout out to Eddie Yuen who has once again completed every hike of the season and received the honor of signing his name on our One Day Wanderers Club banner for the third time. Have a safe winter, we will start back in next year. Keep calm and hike on.