Opportunities to protect local lakes with 30 Mile

FARMINGTON - The 30 Mile River Watershed Association is an environmental non-profit dedicated to protecting the chain of lakes, streams, and ponds within Franklin, Kennebec, and Androscoggin Counties. Their office is located in Farmington, but the watershed spans from New Sharon to Leeds, beginning with Kimball Pond and ending with Androscoggin Lake. Other lakes in the watershed include Parker, Flying, David, Minnehonk, Echo, Lovejoy, and Pocasset.

As summer approaches, 30MRWA is looking to hire numerous summer staff for two core programs, offering valuable skills training and the opportunity to work in beautiful lakeside settings.

The Youth Conservation Corps will assess, design and implement erosion control projects for landowners around local lakes and rivers. Under the supervision of a crew leader, high school and college student crew members learn to assess the erosion concerns at participating properties, and then help create and build the appropriate installation. Erosion control measures include rubber razors to redirect water flow, erosion-resistant landscaping, infiltration steps and many other "best practices."

Courtesy Boat Inspectors work at public boat launches across Maine, preventing the spread of invasive aquatic plants and educating the public on the dangers they present. CBIs ask boaters to voluntarily participate in a check for aquatic plants before launching into area lakes. In the process, CBIs help boaters recognize the importance of routine inspections to prevent accidental transmission of invasive plant species. It is a job of critical importance, and another opportunity to spend the summer outside connecting with local boaters. 30MRWA staff and volunteers inspect boats at Androscoggin Lake, Flying Pond and Parker Pond.

If you are looking for a meaningful way to volunteer your time this summer, consider taking part in one of their other volunteer programs. Invasive Plant Patrollers survey lakes for invasive aquatic plant populations after receiving basic training. Water quality monitors play a number of different roles, from collecting data and water samples to providing boat transportation for 30MRWA staff. If you are interested in volunteering with any of these programs, contact katie@30mileriver.org.

In addition to employment and volunteer opportunities, 30MRWA offers lakefront landowners cost-share erosion control services through their Youth Conservation Corps. The initial site assessment is free, and will help landowners identify areas of erosion on their properties. Problem areas are then addressed through a project focused on stabilizing slopes, diverting runoff, and reducing the overall impact of the property on the adjacent lake. Participating landowners play an active role in improving water quality, reducing the risk of algal blooms, fish population decline, and more.

To learn more about the work of the 30 Mile River Watershed Association, visit their website at www.30mileriver.org.