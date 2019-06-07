Oquossoc Lady available to benefit Outdoor Heritage Museum

RANGELEY - Thanks to a generous donation from Kevin and Doreen Sinnett of Rangeley Region Lake Cruises the Outdoor Heritage Museum has been given the unique opportunity to benefit from a sealed bid auction for the popular cruise boat the Oquossoc Lady. This stylish 1947 Goodwin-Hawkins motor launch has been the primary reason the popular cruise business has been named “Best Cruise in Maine” three times by Downeast Magazine and is in excellent condition.

“This generous gift from the Sinnetts provides us with a unique opportunity to support the Museum and someone is going to get a real classic beauty for a terrific price,” said Historical Society Executive Director Bill Pierce.

The graceful sedan-topped beauty is available for viewing at the museum in Oquossoc. Bids must be received by midnight EST, Saturday, June 15, 2019. The vintage classic is powered by an original Gray Marine 4-cylinder 50hp engine and features beautiful interior woodwork, a surrey top for sun and rain protection, vinyl covered seat cushions, a new custom-made weather cover for the entire boat, new bilge pumps, a hide-away head and a dual axle yard trailer.

For more information or to obtain a bid sheet for this beautiful boat in support of the museum, please email Bill Pierce at: wapierce1@gmail.com or call 207-864-3091.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum is operated by the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society, a 501-C3 non-profit.