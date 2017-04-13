Outdoor Days Festival to open Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps for May 5 weekend

PHILLIPS - Fox Carlton Pond Camps is inviting recreational enthusiasts and their families to "Live the Adventure" of Maine's great outdoors next month, hosting a festival on May 5, 6 and 7.

FCPC's Outdoor Days Festival consists of individual and family/ group activities that focus on the enjoying of outdoors, as well as an exclusive vendors and nonprofit organizations fair with Maine Guides providing instruction in Tenkara Fly Fishing, by Daniel Pierce II; a Fly Tying course by Nancy Taylor; a Map & Compass Course by Roger David; individual-guided Fly Fishing trips by Nancy Taylor and Daniel Pierce II: and Pickle Ball Instruction.

“We have carefully preserved this pristine area that consists of 63 acres with a private five-acre trout pond adjacent to the Sandy River noted especially for its native trout fishing," owner Jon Pound said. "Don't be surprised to see hammock hangers, Maine's newest mania, enjoying nature at its best"

"The Outdoors Days Festival is our way of introducing family and friends to many of the sports associated with our “Live the Adventure” summer theme," Pound said. "Specialty classes on Map and Compass reading, fly-tying and Tenkara fly fishing techniques will also be available."

The Outdoor Days Festival participants include vendors and nonprofit organizations: WETSOX, "Tenkara USA," Orvis, Non-Profits: Project Healing Waters, Casting for Recovery: Maine, Women of the Maine Outdoors, Fly Fishing in Maine, Back in the Maine Stream.

On May 6, the festival will hold door prize drawings for a wooden fly box with 12 hand tied flies by Nancy Taylor, Pair of WETSOX, a $100 lodging/camping gift certificate from Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps/Campground, a Zimmer Built Tenkara Quick Draw w/webbing belt, and an Autographed copy of Daniel Gallardo new book TENKARA. Maine Guides and non-profit spokespersons will be available to help with any inquiries

"After this record breaking winter," Pound said. "Fishing season can’t come soon enough."

In addition to the camp's 63 acres, it is adjacent to the Fly Rod Crosby Trail and has direct access to state, local and the Moose Loop trails for hikers and ATVs. The Camps also have a "Hammock Hanging" area for those needing a well-deserved interlude with nature. Phillips is also the home to the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad, one of the last remaining operational Narrow Gauge rail systems in the country.

Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps are truly a family friendly destination with outdoor adventures for the whole family.

Contact information and a full schedule of events and times are noted on the FCPC website, www.foxcarltonpond.com.