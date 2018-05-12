Outdoor Heritage Museum adds new exhibits

OQUOSSOC - The Outdoor Heritage Museum has just opened for the 2018 season which again will feature new exhibits and a fun filled roster of events. The popular museum is celebrating its eighth season of sharing the human use of the spectacular natural resources of western Maine. Two new exhibits are now in place; “Treasures of Upper Dam House” and “19th Century Rangeley in 3D” and three additional new exhibits will debut on successive weekend during the month of June.

“Treasures of Upper Dam House” features impressive fine art, vintage photos, equipment and artifacts that decorated the famous hotel and cabins which hosted the elite of 19th Century angling society at Upper Dam. Many regarded Upper Dam Pool as the most famous fishing spot in the world at the time.

A renovated theatre space in the museum now features, “19th Century Rangeley in 3D”, a presentation of vintage Stereograph images of the region from the 1800’s that were initially side by side images viewed through a specially design stereoscope by an individual viewer. The museum has had over 100 images scanned utilizing modern process at a Boston-based tech company that allows the vintage images to be projected or viewed on a high definition screen by a larger audience wearing 3D glasses. It is believed that OSHM is the first museum in New England to feature vintage stereograph images utilizing the new technology in an exhibit. OSHM will host a two-night presentation featuring a narrated show of many vintage stereograph images as well as vintage film on July 17 & 18 at Lakeside theatre and tickets will be available soon at OSHM.

The Museum will also premiere the following additional new exhibits during the month of June; “Vintage 19th Century Maine Made Fishing Lures”, “Billy Hill; The Only Person to Outshoot Annie Oakley” (Bellhop from the Rangeley Lake Hotel) and “Picnics and Shore Lunches”.

The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum is located on the corner of Routes 4 & 17 in Oquossoc and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday now through June 30 and 7 days a week in July and August. OSHM is operated by the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society which preserves and shares our region’s iconic heritage thanks to its members and supporters and without taxpayer dollars. For more information or to volunteer in a wide array of opportunities, please call 207-864-3091 or log on at www.rangeleyutdoormuseum.org