Outdoor Heritage Museum exhibits loaned collection from Maine State Museum

RANGELEY - In an exciting new partnership, the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc will be exhibiting a collection of artifacts on loan from the Maine State Museum when it opens for its ninth season on May 3.

The partnership between the two museums began in 2017 when State Museum Director, Bernard Fishman, came to Rangeley to narrate a presentation titled “Upta Camp”. Always in search of significant historic items of regional significance, Historical Society Executive Director Bill Pierce recently came across a collection of early 20th Century artifacts from an expedition to Labrador located in New Portland. After doing some research, he then convinced the owner of their historic value and worked with the State Museum so they could successfully acquire them.

The two museums have been working on the steps necessary to exhibit items from MSM at the Historical Society’s Outdoor Heritage Museum for the past two years. Facilities Reports and three inspections by State Museum staff have been passed and as a result, a collection of seven artifacts not featured on display at MSM for many years will be premiered at the Oquossoc museum when it opens its doors for its ninth season on May 3.

The list of items includes an exceptional beaded pouch once belonging to Maine’s first Registered Guide, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, as well as her rare business card and a personal letter. Also included is a wooden display case used at the Upper Dam House front desk to sell flies tied by the legendary Carrie Stevens. Other loaned items include vintage mounts of a Canada Lynx, Otter, and a Pine Marten.

“The Maine State Museum is pleased to work with the Outdoor Heritage Museum to share some unique artifacts to better assist them in telling the story of this wonderful part of Maine. Museum director, Bill Pierce, has done a great job in developing interesting displays, and we are extremely pleased to be able to lend a collection of regionally significant pieces to their 2019 slate of exhibits. This exciting new partnership meets our shared goals of preserving and sharing Maine’s rich culture and to offer compelling stories with the people of Maine and beyond,” Curator of Historical Collections at MSM Angela Goebel-Bain said.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum is located at the corner of routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village in Rangeley Maine. For more information on exhibits and upcoming events go to: www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org/calendar