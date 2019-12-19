Perham Stream Birding Trail open for free winter recreation

MADRID TOWNSHIP – Nestled in the low-lying area between Saddleback, Saddleback Junior and Mount Abraham, the Perham Stream Birding Trail has a lot to offer for family and group recreation this winter. Owner and proprietor, Carson Hinckley maintains this special place year-round to share its natural beauty and serene landscape with the community. This winter the 2.2 miles trail system will be open and free for everyone to enjoy.

Anytime, families and groups are encouraged to snowshoe, cross-country ski or bring sleds out to enjoy the natural hills. The trail is wide and easy to navigate making it suitable for all ages. Pets are welcome but must be leashed.

Once the sun sets, PSBT offers exceptional views of the night sky, naturally making it an ideal location for night photography. The natural shape of the valley blocks ambient light from neighboring towns offering views of the Milky Way or watch meteor showers.

To visit the Perham Stream Birding Trail travel north on Route 4 to Phillips, turning right onto Route 142 in Phillips. Following Route 142 for 2.5 miles, visitors will turn left onto the East Madrid Road. The Trail is 4.7 miles from this turn, stay straight through the intersection, cross over Perham Stream, arriving at 553 East Madrid Road. Look for the trailhead and kiosk on the left.