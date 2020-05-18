Phillips scout attains Eagle rank

PHILLIPS - Jacob Butterfield of Phillips, the son of Zeke and Sheila Butterfield, recently attained the rank of Eagle in the Boy Scouts of America program. Jacob is a member of Troop 500 based in Strong and sponsored for charter by the Strong Methodist Church.

Jacob’s Eagle Service Project was to clean up waterways and watersheds around his area. His crew gathered about 15 yards of trash. They found a huge variety of trash, such as a broken pedal boat, lots of plastic and three car batteries. Donations from area businesses and individuals as well as over 100 man-hours made this project a success. The US Fish and Wildlife Service was the project beneficiary.

Jacob completed many merit badges throughout his scouting career. He earned 15 badges above the required for Eagle. This means he earned Eagle Palms of bronze, gold and silver. He enjoyed earning his Wilderness Survival merit badge the most. He found Nuclear Science to be the most difficult and Fingerprinting the easiest.

Jacob is graduating this year from Mt. Abram High School and will be attending the University of Maine at Orono in the fall to study Chemical Engineering. He has been a member of many teams during high school including soccer, cross country, basketball and track.

Jacob’s Eagle celebration will be held sometime this summer, TBD.