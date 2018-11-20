Phillips scout honored with Eagle rank

STRONG - Benjamin Fisher Butterfield of Phillips was presented Scouting's highest honor during a ceremony held in Strong on Veterans Day Nov. 11.

Scout leader Ken Flagg presented the Eagle Scout medal to Ben's mother Sheila Butterfield which pinned the award to her son's chest at the Strong Methodist Parish House. Ben had earned enough merit badges to earn three Eagle palms in addition to the Eagle rank-15 beyond the amount required for Eagle.

The ceremony also was a time to honor and recognize veterans who were present including Flagg and Ben's father Robert Butterfield.

It was appropriate that his ceremony be held on Veterans Day as his Eagle Scout project was the restoration of a historic cemetery in Phillips that included the final resting place of veterans of military actions dating back to the Civil War. They deserve the work Ben put in to honor them.

"My favorite thing about Scouting is all of the opportunity it provides," Ben said.

US Senator Susan Collins sent a representative and other political leaders sent letters praising Ben on his achievement.