Pollinators: Maintaining safe, productive habitat to ensure plant reproduction

CHESTERVILLE - Free workshop, Aug. 20, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding an educational event at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 Boroughs Road.

Pollinators are essential to our environment. The ecological service they provide is necessary for the reproduction of over 85 percent of the world’s flowering plants, including more than two-thirds of the world’s crop species.

This interactive workshop will help guide participants through the observation, identification, and ecology of pollinators. Eric Venturini, is the Maine USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service partner biologist for the Xerces Society who will be touching on topics such as pollinator habitat needs, environmental stressors, and what property owners can do to create more high value habitat for pollinator. Eric hopes to get more individuals helping to save and increase our pollinators.

Please call 778-4279 or e mail rosetta.thompson@franklincswcd.org with your name, address, and phone number to register before Aug. 15. This free workshop needs 20 participants signed up to run.