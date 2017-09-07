Pond construction and maintenance class is Nov. 8

FARMINGTON - A pond construction & maintenance class is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the downstairs conference room at the Farmington Town Office. Class starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 1:15 for those taking the class for contractor re-certification credits or paying full price.

Each participant will leave with their own “Ponds - Planning, Design, Construction” handbook plus new knowledge about ponds. You may purchase a copy of either the full version of DEP’s erosion & sedimentation handbook or the pocket field guide.

Candi Gilpatric, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service civil engineer, will discuss pond siting, construction, and maintenance. Bobby VanRiper, retired Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologist, will discuss the importance of oxygen levels and temperature for fish health along with other information. DEP regulations will be covered after break. Bring all your pond questions to share.

Directly after a short late morning break, anyone paying for the full class will head for the pond sites, discuss the construction points and answer questions. Certificates of participation will be given out at this time to those taking the class for recertification credits.

Call Rosetta at 778-4279 or e mail her at info@franklincswcd.org for a registration form. Morning session only: $30, full session: $45 After Oct. 31, add $10 late fee.

All programs and services of Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District are provided on a nondiscriminatory basis.