Pond construction and maintenance class rescheduled for April 8

FARMINGTON - Would you like to build or renovate an existing pond for stocking fish, for calling wildlife, or just to enhance your property?

The April pond construction and maintenance class has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 6, in the downstairs conference room at the Farmington Town Office. The class starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. for those taking the class for contractor re-certification credits.

Candi Gilpatric, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service civil engineer, will discuss pond siting, construction, and maintenance. Forrest Bonney, retired Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife fisheries biologist, will discuss the importance of oxygen levels and temperature for fish health along with other biology type information. Department of Environmental Protection regulations will be covered after break and we are adding a presentation on “Dirt and Water.” Bring all your pond questions to share.

Each participant will leave with their own “Ponds - Planning, Design, Construction” handbook plus new knowledge about ponds. You may purchase a copy of either the full version of DEP’s erosion & sedimentation handbook or the pocket field guide.

To register fill out a registration form that you may obtain by stopping by our 107 Park St. Farmington office, emailing info@franklincswcd.org, or calling Rosetta White at 778-4279 to request a copy.