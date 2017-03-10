Pond construction and maintenance workshop is April 4

FARMINGTON - Would you like to build or renovate an existing pond for stocking fish, for calling wildlife, or just to enhance your property? Join us on April 4 at the Farmington Municipal Building’s downstairs conference room to get all your questions answered in a clear and concise manner.

Non-credit people will be dismissed at break time. Contractor re-certification credits are available to those attending the full session (8- 12:30).

A 48-hour notice of cancellation is required to get a 50 percent refund. No refunds for a no-show.

Candi Gilpatric, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service civil engineer, will discuss pond siting, construction, and maintenance. Bobby VanRiper, Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologist, will discuss the importance of oxygen levels and temperature for fish health along with other biology type information such as algae, cattails, etc. Bring all your pond questions to share and to find the answers to. DEP regulations will be covered after break and we are adding a presentation on “Dirt and Water.

Each participant will leave with their own “Ponds - Planning, Design, Construction” handbook plus new knowledge about ponds. The new DEP pocket field guide will be available on request. Re-certification credits available.