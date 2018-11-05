Pond workshop session Nov. 14

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring a Pond Building and Maintenance Workshop on Nov. 14 at the Farmington Municipal Building’s downstairs conference room.

This class will allow anyone needing contractor re-certification credits to extend their license for three years.

This is a class/workshop to help with planning, designing and construction of a pond with a heavy emphasis on maintaining an existing pond and its health. A DEP permitting professional will discuss when and where permits are needed. Plenty of time will be allowed for individual questions and answers.

Instructors for the workshop are Candi Gilpatric, Natural Resources Conservation Service engineer and Bobby van Riper, retired fisheries biologist from Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Pre-registration is required.

To register for the Pond Construction Workshop, please give your information and return it with payment to FCSWCD by Nov 9th to: FCSWCD, 107 Park St., Farmington, ME 04938

Send: Name, mailing address, e-mail, cell or other phone #, and DEP contractor card number $45 by Nov. 8 and $55 after that date. For an Erosion control field guide add $20.