Powder House Trail System announces new website, new donation system

FARMINGTON — The volunteer board of the Bonney Woods Corporation is excited to announce a new website: www.powderhousehill.org. Information about the 190-acre, multi-use trail network that includes Bonney Woods, Clifford Woods, Flint Woods, Horn Woods, Village Woods, and Willow Springs, can be found there. We also invite you to like the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BonneyWoods, where thoughts and questions about this amazing trail system can be shared.

With trail heads just 0.5 miles from Farmington's downtown, these woods have seen a spike in use during the past 10 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than ever, getting outside and into the woods can be a safe, healthy, and rewarding activity.

But we need your help as we make improvements to our parking areas (including the recent expansion of the one on Anson Street), manage our miles of easy to difficult trails, create more signage to help new users navigate the trails, improve our free map (available at the Anson Street trail head), and other conservation projects.

Many Farmington and Franklin county residents are not aware that this world-class trail system is NOT funded by the town of Farmington or any other government agency. Instead, we rely on people like you who want to support our mission to welcome users from dawn to dusk, year-round, for hiking, mountain biking, trail running, dog walking, snowshoeing, skiing, and other self-propelled adventures.

Volunteers have made it easier than ever to help preserve the great outdoors right in your backyard. Just head over to our new website and safe donation portal. We are a 501c3 organization and the receipt from a donation can be used to a tax donation.