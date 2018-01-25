Produce Safety Alliance grower training to be held on March 27

PORTLAND - Grower training through the Produce Safety Alliance will be held at March 27 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Portland Water District Nixen Development Center, located at 225 Douglass Street. Registration closes March 20.

This training is provided for fruit and vegetable growers and others interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule, farm food safety best practices, and co-management of natural resources and food safety. The PSA Grower Training Course is one way to satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement outlined in § 112.22(c) that requires “At least one supervisor or responsible party for your farm must have successfully completed food safety training at least equivalent to that received under standardized curriculum recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration.”

The trainers will spend approximately seven hours of instruction time covering content contained in these seven modules: * Introduction to Produce Safety, *Worker Health, Hygiene, and Training, *Soil Amendments, *Wildlife, Domesticated Animals, and Land Use, *Agricultural Water (Part I: Production Water; Part II: Postharvest Water), *Postharvest Handling and Sanitation, and *How to Develop a Farm Food Safety Plan.

In addition to learning about produce safety best practices, key parts of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements are outlined within each module. There will be time for questions and discussion, so participants should come prepared to share their experiences and produce safety questions.

The course will provide a foundation of farm food safety best practices and co-management information, FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements, and details on how to develop a farm food safety plan. Individuals who participate in this course are expected to gain a basic understanding of:

You will learn that microorganisms are relevant to produce safety and where they may be found on the farm; how to identify microbial risks, practices that reduce risks, and how to begin implementing produce safety practices on the farm; parts of a farm food safety plan and how to begin writing one; and the requirements in the FSMA Produce Safety Rule and how to meet them.

After attending the entire course, participants will be eligible to receive a certificate from the Association of Food and Drug Officials that verifies they have completed the training course. To receive an AFDO certificate, a participant must be present for the entire training and submit the appropriate paperwork to their trainer at the end of the course.

For registration or accommodation, contact Jodie Keene at jkeene@cumberlandswcd.org or 207-892-4700.