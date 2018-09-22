Public buffer planting workshop to be held at Varnum Pond on Sept. 26

TEMPLE – The Town of Wilton, in partnership with the Farmington Water Department, will be hosting a public buffer planting workshop at the private boat launch located off Varnum Pond Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The workshop will include information about plant selection for different conditions (e.g. shady, sunny, wet, dry), how to properly prepare your site for planting, and why a buffer is important for protecting our lakes.

Varnum Pond is on the State's list of Priority Watersheds because it is a drinking water supply for the Town of Wilton and North Jay. The buffer workshop is one of several projects taking place throughout the Varnum Pond watershed to raise awareness about the need for source water protection at Varnum Pond.

The project is made possible in part through a Source Water Protection grant from the Maine Drinking Water Program. Ecological Instincts is providing project support.

For more information, or to volunteer, contact Jen Jespersen at 293-8073, or email jen@ecoinstincts.com.