Rangeley composting supply sale

RANGELEY – It’s estimated that 25 percent of the average household’s waste consists of yard trimmings and kitchen scraps which can be easily composted. Composting organic waste such as food scraps and yard trimmings helps reduce the amount of trash in a landfill and helps your garden plants grow bigger and healthier. Order backyard composting supplies until April 27 at the Rangeley Transfer Station.

A wide variety of supplies are offered for this year’s sale. Compost bins will be sold ranging in price from $55 to $77.50. Back by popular demand, is the “Earth Machine” at approximately 35” high and 33” wide, it has a 10-year warranty, and is made of 100 percent recycled plastic.

New this year, the Brooks Mill Lobster Trap Composter is a 4ft x 12ft coated wire enclosure that lets you make up to a cubic yard of compost. It’s ideal for grass clippings, leaves, garden waste and food scraps. The large size allows the pile to work all year long and is made in Maine.

No compost area is complete without a rain barrel that can be used to collect valuable water for watering the garden. The 55-gallon Systern rain barrel is available at the reduced price of $70. Also available are compost thermometers and turners.

Managing your food waste inside the home or garage with a Sure-Close kitchen scrap pail or a 40-liter wheeled compost cart perfect for storing a larger amount of food scraps before a trip to the transfer station or your neighbor’s compost pile.

As Earth Day approaches, let’s do our part and increase food/yard waste recycling while helping our gardens grow. Pick up an order form at Rangeley Transfer Station. Displays of items available is at the Rangeley Transfer Station. Orders due by April 27 with delivery June 8.

For more information, contact Nini Christensen, at 864-2213 or ninic992@gmail.com.