Rangeley Frog Jumping Contest- a ribbeting success

RANGELEY - On August 17 Rangeley once again demonstrated its willingness to come together for the benefit of the community by providing one of the most enjoyable and unique events of the summer- the Frog Jumping Contest. The contest was abounding in amphibians including one solitary toad, thirty contestants aged 3 to 43, and a good size audience. Andy and Dick Hall, along with Liz Pimentel, once again officiated as judges. Catchers Braiden Thompson and Leigh Archambeau did an outstanding job of returning the amphibians to their owners if they leaped out of bounds during the contest.

The jumpers were judged on the best of three jumps. Winners were as follows:

In the Medium category: First Prize and Best Overall went to Libby Whidden, age 10, and her frog McDuffo, who jumped a whopping 41 inches. Second Place award went to Blue Dugan for his 38 ½ inch leap and his trainer Owen Dugan, age 9, who was last year’s Best Overall winner. Incidentally, Blue Dugan was the official Blueberry Festival Frog due to his being a nice shade of blue (not commonly seen in these parts.) Third Prize was awarded to Kaleb Thompson, age 7, and his frog Bull, springing in at 37 inches.

In the highly competitive Large category there was a tie for First Place at 34 ½ inches. 11-year-old Faith Olson and her frog Grend and 4-year-old Violet Orr and her frog Jonathan both won. Eben LaLiberte, age 7, and his entrant Freddie the Frog were awarded Second Prize for his 27 ½-inch leap. Michelle Cerminara, age 6, and her frog Jumper came in Third Place

In the Small category First Place went to Feisty and his 14-year-old trainer Sarah Olson, with a 17 ¼-inch jump. Second Prize was awarded to Tiny, whose trainer was 11-year-old Jocelyn Guy, with a 16-inch hop. Leigh Archambeau’s jumper, aptly named Mommy, took Third Place with her 13 ¾-inch leap. Leigh also caught 4 out of the family’s 5 frog contestants.

Other prizes, starting with the Small category, were: Most Jittery – to Neville, entered by Julia Lyons, age 10; and Friendliest – to Grant, entered by Grant Archambeau, age 5.

In the Medium category, 5-year-old Emil Nieser’s Lloyd won for being the only toad; Skylar Thompson, age 3, and Frogelina won for being the littlest. Most Alert Loner prize went to Peppy entered by Evan Dolinski, age 9. Tiniest – to George and his trainer Larry Guy. Biggest feet – to Jeffrey and his 7-year-old owner Braiden Guy; Freckles, coached by Caroline Willis, age 6, got the prize for having the most consistent jumps at 16 inches each; Shortest Hop – to Will Lyons, age 8, and Froggy, at 5 inches; Cutest Frog – Taylor and trainer Taylor Archambaeau, age 9; Prettiest eyes went to Evan and trainer Evan Archambeau, age 8; Dad Curt Archambeau and his hopper Daddy won the prize for being the Oldest and Greenest.

Most Likeable – Big Kahuna trained by Seth Whidden, age 12; Most Active – Fibo and trainer James Mannette, age 18; Happiest to 8-year-old Sam Morrill’s frog Green Morrill, Prettiest ears – Pica and trainer Alex Turnbull, age 5; Pokiest – to Silas and 4 ½ -year-old George Olson; Greenest Face – to Jackie Chan and his owner Kim Pong; Highest Hop – to Lucy and owner Olivia Heatley, age 5; Fastest Hop – to Braylon Heatley age 7 and his frog Hoppy.

The contest would not be a contest without awards. Thanks to The Alpine Shop, Books, Lines and Thinkers, Ecopelagicon, Backwoods Clothing and Embroidery, and Pine Tree Frosty for providing the prizes. Thanks to Brent Quimby and Patty Ellis for supplying buckets and nets for catching the amphibians. Thanks also to Dick and Andy for their help in running the contest, to catchers Leigh and Braiden, and to all the donors who gave generously to the Booster Fund. When everyone rises to the occasion, hops right to it, and jumps in to assist, the Frog Jumping Contest is ribbeting.