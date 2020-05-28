Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce accepting submission of photos of the Rangeley Lakes Area for 2021 Calendar

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to submit photos of the Rangeley region to be considered for inclusion in The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce 2021 calendar. The Chamber is seeking photos that represent the best of the Rangeley region throughout the four seasons.

All photos should be submitted to photos@rangeleymaine.com no later than June 16, 2020.

For full details, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine/.