Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust acquires 230 acres on the Magalloway River

OQUOSSOC – The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is excited to announce the acquisition of 230 acres on the Magalloway River in Lincoln Plantation.

Nestled in the hills between Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge and the Dartmouth Second College Grant, the parcel contributes to over 28,000 acres of functionally contiguous land that dominate the headwaters and shore-lands of the Magalloway, Dead Diamond, and Swift Diamond Rivers. With 2,035-feet on the Magalloway River and portions affording magnificent views of Half Moon Mountain, the conserved parcel is characterized by forested and emergent wetlands, vernal pools and upland forests.

Largely funded by the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program and private donations, the acquisition will conserve these important natural resource attributes, through responsible and sustainable land management practices while providing public access for recreation in perpetuity. As with all Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust owned properties, a comprehensive management plan is being developed to ensure these objectives are met.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is a non-profit, 501c3, experienced land trust whose mission is to conserve and steward the natural and historical resources of the Rangeley Lakes Region for the benefit of the community and future generations. To learn more about Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust or how to get involved, visit www.rlht.org.