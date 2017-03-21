Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust acquires 70 acres on Hunter Cove

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 70 acre property on Rangeley Lake. Located on the eastern shoreline of Hunter Cove, the property abuts 100-acre "Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary," which was donated to RLHT in 2004 by Maine Audubon Society, and directly across the Cove from 180 acre "Hunter Cove Uplands."

The Estate of Carl W. Lewin and the Janet H Lewin Living Trust offered the property for sale for several years before approaching the Heritage Trust to negotiate terms that would ensure this property remain undeveloped in perpetuity. To honor the generations of Lewin’s that treasured this land; playing in the forest and catching crayfish on the shoreline, the Trust has dedicated it as “Lewin Woods."

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will maintain and monitor the ecological integrity of Lewin Woods while providing access to the public for recreation and education. Featuring 44 acres of forested uplands with mature stands of balsam fir, white spruce, and quaking aspen the remaining acreage is in wetlands. The entire property is within the Rangeley Game Sanctuary, a protection zone which provides critical winter habitat to deer and a slew of song birds, nesting loons, amphibians, snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse, lynx and other large mammals.

The purchase of this property is due in large by the securement of a grant from the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program. The remainder was donated by RLHT Board members and membership. With this purchase Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has conserved over 1650 acres on Rangeley Lake.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of its land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They also offer a summer youth program, maintain a water quality program, and offer remote and traditional camping through their social enterprise, Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground.