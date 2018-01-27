Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust: committed to the public

RANGELEY - In his Jan. 10 radio address Governor LePage claimed that Land Trusts in Maine take properties off the tax rolls. Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust pays taxes on our properties, both those we own, and on the conservation easements we hold. Almost 95 percent of land trust properties in Maine are on the tax rolls and most also pay Maine’s forestry excise tax.

RLHT is committed to providing public access to the lands we steward for the public, and to working with our community partners to develop the Rangeley Lakes Region economy. Most land trusts share this approach. We proudly join with other land trusts to open more than 90 percent of our total acreage to hunting.

A recent survey of 70 Maine land trusts conducted by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust arrived at the following recreational assets open to the public:

2.3 million acres open to hunting

1260 miles of hiking trails

570 miles of snowmobile trails

203 boat launch sites

In addition, we proudly work within our community. For more than 20 years RLHT has worked to get our children outside and ensure that local students attend our summer EcoVenture program regardless of their financial situation. We contract with local licensed professional foresters and logging professionals to apply world-class forestry management practices to our properties. We train our nearly 100 volunteers to monitor the health of our region’s waterbodies annually. Lastly, we own and operate our social enterprise, Cupsuptic Lake Park and Campground which provides front and backcountry camping opportunities for everyone.

We, at Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, invite you to enjoy the trails and waters we are fortunate enough to call home.