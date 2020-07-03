Rangeley’s lakes and ponds need volunteers

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust’s Headwaters Lake Protection Program needs help from the community.

"Volunteers are essential here at RLHT. With COVID-19 still in action, a lot of dedicated seasonal residents cannot make it back to the region to help us out," said Alayna McNally, Water Quality Steward. “Any help you can provide us to protect our lakes would be appreciated. Training is available!"

Volunteer positions include water quality monitors, invasive plant patrollers and loon counters. Water quality monitor bi-weekly recording Secchi, dissolved oxygen and possibly a phosphorus grab in the middle of July and August. Invasive Plant Patrollers paddle around the littoral zones of lakes and identify and map plants.

This year, RLHT is coordinating volunteers on ponds and lakes for Maine Audubon on July 18 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Contact Alayna McNally at headwaters@rlht.org for specific information within the Rangeley Region or can sign up online here: https://looncount.maineaudubon.lakesofmaine.org/register.php.

The Rangeley Region lakes and ponds are an extremely valuable economic resource as well as a stunning natural resource. They contribute to the enjoyment of many Maine residents, they help relieve property tax burdens on local people in rural communities, and they support substantial economic activity.