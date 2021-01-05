Red pines to be harvested on hospital campus

FARMINGTON — The campus surrounding Franklin Community Health Network (FCHN) in Farmington contains acres of tall red pine trees. These trees were planted in the 1940s with the intent to harvest for lumber at maturity. The trees were planted very close together, which has made them prone to disease because they were not harvested as intended.

In 2017, Franklin received a Forest Pathologist’s assessment from the Maine Forest Service regarding the general health of the red pine trees on our campus. The 2017 report and subsequent assessments have determined that many of our red pine trees are prone to two common diseases (Diplodia tip blight and Sirococcus shoot blight), as well as insect infestations by various native bark beetles that contribute to tree health decline. Many of the pine needles have turned a dry red color from disease.

As Franklin conservatively monitored the condition of our red pine trees over the past three years, we also received an assessment from a local professional forester that their health is in a state of rapid decline. As a result, the most compromised trees were tagged and removed this past August.

In mid-January, FCHN will harvest all remaining red pines on the campus. This phase involves large equipment. The ground must be frozen hard, preferably with snow on it, to protect the ground from the equipment. The work will be done as soon as ground conditions are ideal. The work will occur over a weekend to minimally impact the hospital’s normal services.

The campus will look much different with all the red pines gone. Unfortunately there is no alternative major action due to the declining tree health which poses a safety threat to our patients, staff, and facilities.

The forests around our campus will bounce back to life because there is already a variety of younger hardwood trees growing under the canopy of the tall pines. As soon as the pine trees are harvested, the sunlight will allow the natural landscape to thrive.

FCHN is partnering with the Farmington Conservation Commission to develop a plan to replant portions of the harvested areas closer to our buildings. It is also pursuing a possible grant from the Maine Forest Service to help with replanting costs.

In the coming months, FCHN will solicit feedback from hospital employees and the broader community to design beautiful landscapes for all to enjoy for generations.

Please direct any questions to Jill Gray, FCHN Community Relations Director, at 207-779-2555.