Registered Maine Guides course to be held April 5-8

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Region Guides' and Sportsmen's Association will host a 4-day Registered Maine Guide Course on Thursday, April 5 through Sunday, April 8. The course will be held at the RRG&SA Clubhouse in Oquossoc and run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. An optional First Aid Class will be offered the first evening of the course.

The class will be administered by Maine’s Outdoor Learning Center and will provide comprehensive instruction on the information needed to prepare for the hunting, fishing and recreational Registered Maine Guides tests administered by Maine DIF&W. A current First Class Card is required to sit for the Maine DIF&W oral and written tests. More information on the course can be found here.

The fee for the Registered Maine Guide Course is $495 per person. The optional First Aid Class is $40 per person. Pre-registration is required. For additional information or to register, contact Tami at registeredmaineguideschool@gmail.com or 207-290-1496.