Registration open for UMF Nature Based Education Institute

FARMINGTON - Interested in implementing or expanding upon nature-based programming in your classroom? Registration is now open for the University of Maine at Farmington’s third annual Nature Based Education Institute.

This year’s UMF institute will run from May 18 through 20 and features a public lecture by a notable educator on Friday evening; a full-day session-packed conference on Saturday; a Hut Hike Overnight Experience Saturday, and a half-day nature-based activity on Sunday.

Low-cost accommodations are available on-campus for Friday and Saturday night. Participants will stay in a single residence hall room with bedding provided.

Space is limited, so please submit your registration and payment soon to reserve your space. For cost, registration forms and more information on all sessions, please visit http://www2.umf.maine.edu/gradstudies/nbe/nbe_18/”

For more information, contact Susan Farris, UMF coordinator of education assessment and special projects at susan.farris@maine.edu or 207-778-7315.