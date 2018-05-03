Renowned botanist and author Arthur Haines, May 12

FARMINGTON - On Saturday May 12 beginning at 10 a.m., Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers will host an author presentation and book signing held in Meeting House Park.

Through its unique lens, A New Path by Arthur Haines, makes a case for loss of health and sovereignty as a result of human domestication and seeks to rekindle people's desire for nature connection and eco-conscientious living.

A New Path takes a candid look at the contemporary life way of humans in an attempt to reinstate our biological norms-patterns of living that define each species on the planet. This book presents the forgotten species' norms of Homo sapiens and explains that when we deviate from these patterns, we experience sickness of various kinds: cancer, depression, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, etc. Through combining historical observations of hunter-gatherers, people who were extremely resilient to chronic disease, with modern evidence- based research, A New Path tackles the mythology of improving life through technology. Then, provides guidance on many important aspects of human health, including diet, water, medicine, awareness, nature immersion, movement, hormesis, community, and ancestral technologies.

Praise for A New Path:

“If you are a fan of Sapiens or any of Jared Diamond’s books, those books that do a deep dive into this premise that our modern life way has radically diverged from our evolutionary norm for our species... Arthur’s book should be a must-read book for you.” — Award-winning journalist, Jennifer Grayson

Arthur Haines is a forager, ancestral skills mentor, author, public speaker, and botanical researcher. As a research botanist for the New England Wildflower Society, he recently completed a comprehensive flora of the New England region entitled “Flora Novae Angliae” and has authored over twenty publications in peer-reviewed journals and books, including naming species of plants new to science. His series of YouTube videos has inspired thousands of people interested in foraging wild edible and medicinal plants.