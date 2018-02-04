RLHT announces volunteers of the year

RANGELEY - Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is pleased to announce Volunteer of the Year award has been awarded jointly to Scott Ash and Andrew Ash of AJs Cycles, for their amazing contribution to our work throughout the year.

With their noted multiple talents and expertise, the Ashes have assisted RLHT in a variety of ways, including connecting our community to our mission; to conserve and steward the natural resources of the Rangeley Lakes region for the benefit of the community and future generations. Miles of our trails are now open to mountain biking and are hosting more visitors than ever. As AJs Cycles, they volunteered two days of time and equipment to teach over 30 EcoVenture campers how to ride a fat bike. Their enthusiasm for fat biking caught on like wildfire and the campers quickly assumed their passion.

“We would like to thank Scott and Andrew for helping RLHT reach a new audience through their customers at AJs Cycles, for engaging with EcoVenture to bring fat biking to the next generation, and lending a hand when least expected. It is volunteers like the Ashes who make Rangeley the community we know and love,” said Amanda Laliberte, Program Manager. “They are excellent ambassadors of RLHT’s work and help connect us to our community.”

Scott and Andrew should also be recognized for their wider work in the Rangeley community including organizing a trash pick-up day and providing weekly fat bike rides for new riders.

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of its land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They also offer a summer youth program, maintain a water quality program, and offer remote and traditional camping through their social enterprise, Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground. To learn more about Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust or how to get involved, visit www.rlht.org.