RLHT invites you to walk the woods each week

OQUOSSOC – Do you want to learn more about the trails in your community? Are you curious about the natural world that surrounds our town? Do you just want to get out and take a walk in the woods? Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust invites you to join in their new weekly “Walk the Woods” series on every Tuesday evening throughout the summer.

Beginning on May 29, RLHT will lead hour and a half walks on their conservation lands around Rangeley Lake. The walks will be open and free to the community, meeting at the Trailhead at 5:30 p.m. each week. More information is available at www.rlht.org/calendar, or on the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Facebook page.

“Our community has 13,650 acres of conservation lands at their doorstep. Our hope is that we can help the community get to know their own backyard,” said Amanda Laliberte, Program Manager at RLHT, “This is a great opportunity to explore new trails, meet your neighbors, and check out of your day-to-day.”