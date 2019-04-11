RLHT offering Spring EcoVenture Youth Camp

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is offering a Spring Session of their EcoVenture Youth Camp. The Spring Session will be offered April 16 through April 19, Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at their downtown office at 2424 Main Street. This session of EcoVenture is being offered to campers currently enrolled in Kindergarten through Fourth grade. The cost is $45 for the four-day program.

Campers will spend their mornings learning about the natural world through hands-on experiments and activities. In the afternoon RLHT will be partnering with local non-profits to bring a variety of programming to the campers.

“We are looking forward to recording radio bytes with WRGY, researching animals at the Rangeley Public Library, learning about healthy trail food with Rangeley Health and Wellness.” said Amanda Laliberte, Program Manager. “We have a lot in store and it’s important to note that this opportunity is possible because of the generous support of our membership.”

To learn more or register a camper call RLHT at (207) 864-7311 or visit rlht.org/ecoventure.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of over 14000 acres of conservation land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They operate EcoVenture Youth Camp, Headwaters Lake Protection Program, and offer remote and traditional camping through Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground.