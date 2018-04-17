RLHT seeks help in acquiring historic Mailbox Pool

MAGALLOWAY PLANTATION - Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has entered into a purchase and sale contract to acquire the parcel of land that contains Mailbox Pool on the Magalloway River. By acquiring this parcel, RLHT will conserve access to the region's prime brook trout and salmon fly fishing pool, while simultaneously preserving a critical deer yard otherwise subject to development.

RLHT is asking for help from anglers, boaters, RLHT land abutter, hunters and friends of RLHT to support this unplanned acquisition project. With a substantial reduction from $105K to a signed contract of $68,000, RLHT appreciates the seller's motivation and recognition in support of its efforts to conserve the natural resources and public access efforts. Nonetheless, that shouldn't suggest the fundraising will be easy. Moving forward, RLHT will begin the process to pay for this iconic landmark for the benefit of the community.

If you fish that pool, guide that pool, paddle that pool and run, hunt white-tailed deer or simply enjoy the Magalloway River, this could probably be the last chance to ensure those opportunities forever.

Please stand with us. Together we can conserve the heritage, the wildlife, and the public access forever! If you can join us in this effort, you will make a difference.

Visit ConserveWith.Us to learn more details about this property and track the projects progress. Donations can be made online or mailed to Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust at P.O. Box 249, Oquossoc, ME 04964. Please put "Mailbox Pool" in the memo.

RLHT is a non-profit organization issued exemption under section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code, and gifts to the association are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law. Your support of the Trust is greatly appreciated and, in this case, is a direct benefit to the Public.