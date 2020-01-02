RLHT to host IFW Snowmobile Safety Course

RANGELEY - Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will be hosting a Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Snowmobile Safety Course on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office at 2424 Main Street in Rangeley.

This snowmobile education course will teach how to properly operate and maintain a snowmobile, review laws, rider responsibilities and personal safety, and environmental and landowner ethics.

Participation is free and participants 13 and younger must be accompanied with by an adult. Interested parties must register at rlht.org/outdoor-programs/snowmobile. For more information contact Program Director, Amanda Laliberte at alaliberte@rlht.org or 864-7311.